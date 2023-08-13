Tickets sell out in minutes for Philadelphia Union game featuring soccer superstar Lionel Messi

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi is coming to the Philadelphia area, and fans are already brimming with excitement.

It's a chance for any soccer fan to catch a glimpse at one of the greatest players of all time.

Messi and Inter Miami will take on The Union in Chester, Pennsylvania this week.

Tickets for Tuesday night's game sold out in minutes and now fans will have to pay top dollar to see Messi take the field in person.

"It's going to be the highlight of the week, it's going to be a really big game," said Justin Nachod of South Philadelphia.

Nachod couldn't score a ticket but says he'll be watching from his favorite sports bar. He's ready for the game, his only concern is who to root for.

"It's going to be incredible, one of the greatest players to ever play, and it's going to really be a good game. Think the Union will win it though," said Nachod.

Tickets went on sale Saturday at 2 p.m., and by 2:08 p.m., the Union sent out the following message:

"Tuesday's match at Subaru Park is officially sold out of seats. A limited number of standing-room-only tickets remain."

SeatGeek is the official ticket marketplace for Philadelphia Union, and according to the site, the lowest price available for the upcoming game featuring Messi is currently $422.

That's $400 higher than typical ticket prices.

Next Sunday's game against Dallas is priced at only $15.

"It's a surreal feeling, to be honest. The fact that Lionel Messi, the greatest player our sport has ever had, is coming here to Chester to Subaru Park, to play against Philadelphia Union is a unique opportunity for us," said Union Head Coach Jim Curtin.

Tuesday's match is the Semifinal of the Leagues Cup. Whoever wins advances to the finals which would be either against Monterrey or Nashville.

The game is set for 7 p.m. at Subaru Park in Chester.