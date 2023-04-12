'Abbott Elementary's' Lisa Ann Walter breaks out Philly accent on GMA

Lisa Ann Walter, who plays second-grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti in ABC's beloved "Abbott Elementary," sat down with GMA.

You can watch "Abbott Elementary" on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on 6abc.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Lisa Ann Walter, who plays second-grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti in ABC's beloved "Abbott Elementary," sat down with GMA on Wednesday and couldn't help but break out in her South Philly accent.

"What you talkin' bout, hun," she joked as Michael Strahan described her character as a tough one to play. "She's gettin' the work done."

"You nail this Philly accent," Strahan said.

So, how did she pick it up?

"I'm from Maryland, so I've got that part of it, right," Walter said in her Maryland accent. "But then with Philly, you just shove it all to the front of your mouth...you don't ever say a consonant."

Take a look at the video above for more of her takes on Philly speak!

Walter said the love and support from Philadelphians means a lot.

"South Philly, they have embraced me and that they're like, 'Melissa is one of us,' there is nothing better to hear. Thank you," she said.

