feel good

Artist reaches out to her Germantown community with "The Listening Loom"

By Todd Haas
EMBED <>More Videos

Artist reaches out to her community with "The Listening Loom"

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On the busy corner of Germantown and Chelten avenues, Kathryn Pannepacker sets up "The Listening Loom" as often as she can.

Her goal is to connect with the public and the community that she lives in.

She said she believes in "art as harm reduction and art as wellness support."

Kathryn will spark a conversation with anyone willing to hang around and talk.

Some people are just curious as to what she is weaving, others will take a seat and chat about life.

She says it is about connecting with people but also just taking a turn for herself.

The artist will also give people handmade cards with positive and inspirational messages written on them such as, "be safe," "thinking about you," and "listen to the birds."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygermantown (philadelphia)feel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Christmas Village opens in Philadelphia, many opting to shop local
Pa. woman reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Philadelphia shelter feeds homeless and hungry for Thanksgiving
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News