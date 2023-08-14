Excitement building as Media team heads to Little League World Series

B & E Sportswear in Broomall has already gotten hundreds of orders from people who want to show their support for the Little League team.

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At Media Borough Hall, banners hang as a show of not just team spirit but town spirit.

The banners were made by residents, including kids in celebration of the 12U Media Little League team winning the Mid-Atlantic Region Championship and making it to the Little League World Series.

"Once I saw him hit that home run, I go, 'We're going to Williamsport!'" Janene Montlouis said of the walk-off two-run homer hit by Media in the 7th inning.

Even though they're going to the game, Montlouis and her daughter Celine won't have to make the three-hour drive, they'll instead ride to the game in Williamsport.

"I said, 'Let's take the bus,'" Montlouis said.

"It's better you get to sit back, relax while someone does our dirty work driving," said her 7-year-old daughter with a giggle.

They'll be among the 54 people riding a bus chartered by the Borough of Media to Williamsport for the game on Wednesday.

"To be able to come out and cheer in person with us and not have to drive themselves. That bus trip sold out in under an hour, super quick and we have a super long waitlist," said Jenn Metzger who organized the bus trip. She's the recreation coordinator of Media Borough.

Another thing that's selling fast is t-shirts. B & E Sportswear in Broomall has already gotten hundreds of orders from people who want to show their support.

"To have a team go this far, that is so important to the community," said Bill McDevitt, owner of B & E Sportswear.

Only 20 teams make it to the Little League World Series. Only one Pennsylvania team has ever won the whole thing. That was back in 1960.

Media fans hope to give their team the feel of a home-field advantage with even a borough council member traveling on the bus to cheer them on.

"These are 12-year-old kids, and they deserve every accolade that we can give them. The coaching staff has been remarkable with them," said Media Borough Council Member Mark Paikoff who was among the first to buy a ticket on the charter bus.

Media Little League plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday.