Dewberry Farm: A country paradise in Texas

If you're in the Houston-area this fall, take a drive along I-10 and experience Dewberry Farm in Brookshire, Texas!

What started as a research property in the 2000s has turned into a little slice of country paradise with games, rides, trains, food, gifts and more!

Mary Emerson and her husband Larry own the farm.

"So much of society has gone now to indoor activities with their iPads and iPhones," Emerson said, "To be out in the open is something that all children should experience."

And, if you visit before Thanksgiving, you'll get an opportunity to pick your own pumpkin, weave your way through an authentic corn maze and take pictures in front of a variety of fall-themed backgrounds and decorations!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fallfamilypumpkinfarming
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family mourns loss of woman found stabbed to death in Fox Chase home
Images released of car after boy shot in head walking home from school
More than 2M pounds of chicken products recalled, may contain metal
AccuWeather: Rain moving in today, brief wet snow in the Poconos
Berks Co. woman accused of taking photos of dead nursing home residents
EXCLUSIVE: South Philly carjacking victim speaks, SUV used in robbery spree
Show More
SPCA finds puppy stolen from Philadelphia headquarters
Police release surveillance video of suspect in Fox Chase homicide
Arrest made after driver fatally strikes man walking dog in Philly
Kenney announces plan to combat gun violence in Philly
What you should know about the proposal to extend school hours
More TOP STORIES News