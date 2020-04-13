community strong

Texas father teaches kids importance of serving others during COVID-19 outbreak

SPRING, Texas -- The COVID-19 pandemic has changed so much of our daily lives, but Ben Patterson spends his days like any other.

He goes to work, comes home to spend time with his wife and kids, then helps others.

The Spring, Texas father knew his elderly neighbors would need help during this pandemic, so he offered his services to the entire neighborhood on NextDoor.

Patterson now has a full spreadsheet, detailing elderly neighbors' needs like fixing a plumbing issue or picking up groceries.

Patterson is not only helping neighbors at a time when everyone needs it, he is teaching his kids that we are all in this together!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springcommunity strongneighborhoodfeel goodcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
COMMUNITY STRONG
Conroe ISD robotics team using 3D tech to create much-needed PPE
H-E-B employee leaves emotional message for customer
Texas City bakery helping small businesses stay afloat
Students write heartwarming letters to healthcare heroes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly remains far from state threshold to begin reopening
Pa. residents report issues while filing for unemployment
NJ tops 102,000 total COVID-19 cases
Plasma donations contribute to recovery of COVID-19 patients, health experts say
Man shot in the head in Salem, NJ
2 men in serious condition after Philly shooting
2 states ease lockdowns as US COVID-19 toll passes 50,000
Show More
Tom Hanks befriends bullied 8-year-old boy named 'Corona'
Adam Joseph's Berry Blast - For kids and adults!
AccuWeather: Mild Saturday before more rain
Local nonprofit covers WiFi bill for Philly students in need
Pop-up market to give free produce to Camden families
More TOP STORIES News