Man killed, woman injured after rowhome fire in Philadelphia's Logan section

Fire crews pulled a 60-year-old woman from the house, suffering from some serious burns. A male victim was found dead inside the house.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead and another was injured in a house fire in Philadelphia's Logan section early Monday morning.

Officials say the fire started around 12:20 a.m. on the 6000 block of North 12th Street.

When fire crews arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the two-story home. Firefighters say conditions inside the home were challenging.

Fire crews pulled a 60-year-old woman from the house. She was taken to Albert Einstein Hospital with serious burns.

A male victim was also found dead inside the house.

There has been no word yet on the cause of the fire.