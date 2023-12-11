WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man killed, woman injured after rowhome fire in Philadelphia's Logan section

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, December 11, 2023 10:25AM
1 killed, 1 injured in Logan rowhome fire
EMBED <>More Videos

Fire crews pulled a 60-year-old woman from the house, suffering from some serious burns. A male victim was found dead inside the house.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead and another was injured in a house fire in Philadelphia's Logan section early Monday morning.

Officials say the fire started around 12:20 a.m. on the 6000 block of North 12th Street.

When fire crews arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the two-story home. Firefighters say conditions inside the home were challenging.

Fire crews pulled a 60-year-old woman from the house. She was taken to Albert Einstein Hospital with serious burns.

A male victim was also found dead inside the house.

There has been no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW