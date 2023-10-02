Disney offers free tickets to 'Loki' Season 2 launch event screening

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Loki returns to Disney+ on October 5, and Disney is offering a limited number of 6abc viewers a special chance to see the first episode of Season 2.

Click here to redeem your free pass for tonight, October 2 at 7 p.m. at AMC Neshaminy.

Along with the first episode, enjoy free concessions and special merchandise.

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority.

Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.