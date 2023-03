The department posted on social media: "Guess it's time to make a cowboy hat part of the uniform."

HULMEVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A new video shows police in Bucks County engaging in what they called a "slow pursuit."

Two loose horses were spotted Tuesday trotting along Main Street in Hulmeville.

The owners responded quickly, police said.

Hulmeville Borough Officer Ryan Gaffney and Penndel Chief Sean Perry helped wrangle the animals.

