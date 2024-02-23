Ram captured by police after several days on the run in Mount Laurel, New Jersey

MOUNT LAUREL TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, caught a ram Friday morning that had been on the loose for several days.

"We grabbed him by the horns, literally," said Officer Kyle Gardner, with the Mount Laurel Police Department.

Authorities tell Action News the ram was seen all over the township, including on Horseshoe Drive, Elbo Lane and Hainesport Road.

Police said the ram was cornered in a resident's yard and was safely captured with help from Division of Public Works.

Officials said the ram is currently on it's way to be returned to it's owner.

The ram wasn't the only animal to escape this week in the region. In Philadelphia, a driver captured video of a horse galloping down I-95 Tuesday morning.

The horse was later caught. Police think it ran away from one of the city's urban riding clubs.