West Philadelphia health center hit by looters for second time in 4 months

By Ashley Johnson
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the second in four months, looters busted through Spectrum Community Health Center on 52nd and Haverford in West Philadelphia.

"It is challenging. We cannot continue to take hit after hit like this," CEO Veronica Hill-Milbourne said.

Caught on surveillance video, looters are seen inside the business following the shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr. The center was just getting back on its feet after looting back in June following the death of George Floyd. Now, it's left with yet another trail of destruction.

"We had to close our operations for a whole day, which is tragic for the patients that we serve. We are a vital lifeline for so many people," Hill-Milbourne said.

A lifeline that's needed more than ever during the pandemic with COVID-19 disproportionately hitting the Black community and cases on the rise.

"Quite frankly, it's more important now that testing occurs. We're seeing spikes up to 30% or more, so this pandemic is not, we are not turning the corner," Hill-Milbourne said.

A safe was broken, televisions were stolen and the Rite Choice Pharmacy was wiped out.

"It's very scary when you have all these medications flying around the city. It just causes a really big problem when it comes to the safety of the people in this community," Pharmacist Adam Accay said.

Spectrum Health is calling on the community for help so the looting doesn't happen again. It's been a resource for 53 years and even while boarded up, they are back to providing vital services for the whole family.

"If you see something, say something. If our center goes away so many people will be hurt," Hill-Milbourne said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiahealthcrimelooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. prepares to count ballots as nation watches
Philly plans to protect voters from intimidation and COVID-19
Free food and other Election Day 2020 deals
Last minute push to get voters to the polls in Philly
Provisional Ballot Info and Where to Vote on Election Day 2020
The election result may be delayed. That's OK.
Trump leads Biden in Pennsylvania cookie poll
Show More
Pennsylvania voter rights and other questions answered
Former Harlem Globetrotter creates local basketball camp
3.5 million NJ ballots returned ahead of Election Day
Judge tosses out GOP-led effort to disqualify drive-thru ballots in Houston
Did rescued CA hiker stage Zion National Park disappearance?
More TOP STORIES News