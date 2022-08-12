Woman charged in death of her 80-year-old mother in South Jersey

WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Gloucester County, New Jersey have arrested a woman in connection with the death of her own mother.

The investigation began back on August 6 when Washington Township officers were called to a dispute inside an apartment on Woodmont Circle.

The victim, identified as 80-year-old Florence Dicriscio, was initially transported to Jefferson Hospital in Washington Township for her injuries. She later died on August 9.

Loretta Barr

The victim's daughter, 65-year-old Loretta Barr, was initially charged with assault. After her mother's death, charges were upgraded to manslaughter.

An autopsy conducted on August 10, 2022, ruled Dicriscio's cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the body and head, and the manner of death was ruled homicide.

Authorities have not said what led up to the fatal assault.

Barr is being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility.