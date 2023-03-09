3 LAPD officers shot in Los Angeles, suspect dead

Three Los Angeles police officers were injured during a shooting in Lincoln Heights, sources say.

LOS ANGELES -- Three Los Angeles police officers have been hospitalized after being shot in Lincoln Heights, authorities say.

According to police, officers were in the area of Mission Avenue and North Broadway at around 3:49 p.m. on Wednesday.

Shots were fired some two hours later, though it's unclear what prompted the shooting.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene and is now barricaded somewhere in the area.

Officials say the suspect was killed after a lengthy search.

The officers were sent to LAC+USC Medical Center where LAPD Chief Michel Moore said they are all in stable condition.

Drivers and residents are urged to stay away from the area as authorities continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.