Check your tickets! $1M scratch-off ticket sold at Bucks County Giant Food Store

pennsylvania lottery
QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Check your tickets! According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, someone bought a $1 million winning ticket at a Bucks County grocery store.

Lottery officials said the winning $1,000,000 Extreme Cash Scratch-Off ticket was sold at the Giant Food Store at 1465 Broad St. in Quakertown. The store receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

$1,000,000 Extreme Cash is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted on the Pennsylvania lottery website.

Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call 1-800-692-7481, officials said.

All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.

