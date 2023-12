Lower Makefield police released videos of three suspects attempting to break into vehicles on Hidden Pond Drive Wednesday morning.

Prowlers attempting to break into vehicles, home in Lower Makefield Twp. caught on video: police

LOWER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are searching for a group of prowlers.

Lower Makefield police released videos of three suspects who were allegedly attempting to break into vehicles on Hidden Pond Drive Wednesday morning.

Fortunately, all the windows and doors were locked.

Police say the trio then tried to break into a home but were, again, unsuccessful.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed similar activity in the area to contact them.