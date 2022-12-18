Heartwarming: A special Christmas surprise for one Feasterville family

Nearly 60 people from local departments, neighbors, family and friends all came together to surprise the Hamski family on Saturday night.

LOWER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Christmas surprise when it's needed most.

Todd Hamski is a father and a husband first, but right now he's serving our country overseas. When he's home, he's serving his community.

Hamski's friends say he's is a guy that will do anything for anyone.

"He's a motorcycle officer in Lower Makefield. He's the lieutenant here in the fire department and he's a lieutenant colonel deployed in the Pennsylvania National Guard," explained Christopher Cummins, the chief of the Feasterville Fire Company.

While he's serving our country overseas, Hamski's community of loved ones is giving back to his family at home.

"Todd is not only a great policeman, soldier, but he's just a great human being," said Tim Reeves, sergeant of Lower Makefield Township Police.

"I don't think I can say more than what this already does. Todd is always there for everybody and anybody in need. He has the biggest most unselfish heart out of anybody. We love him," said Hamski's wife Jessica.

Jessica says it's tough not having him home, especially during the holidays.

"We're getting by, I mean of course it's different than usual," she said.

The support from loved ones, however, is immeasurable.

"He doesn't have to worry, he can go do what he needs to do. He doesn't have to worry about us at all," Jessica said.