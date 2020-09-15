LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The superintendent of the Lower Merion School District has laid out a plan for bringing students back into the classroom.
The phased reopening hybrid plan announced by Superintendent Robert Copeland calls for all kindergarten students to return on September 29. On October 5, special education students who are not already receiving in-person instruction will return, along with grades 1-3 under a hybrid plan. On October 12, grades 4-5 and on October 19, grades 6-12 will also return.
"I think it's good. I think that our Pennsylvania numbers, our local numbers are getting lower, are down, and I think if they can do it in a safe way, that it's good," parent Christine Weatherwas.
"I like it more than online school because being in school is just so much better than online school," said 7th grader Sage Bowman.
"I don't think that it's a good idea, but socially, I think that it is," said Mariah Littlejohn, a junior.
In-person instruction will restart with strict mitigation strategies, along with social distancing, mask-wearing, hygiene and COVID-19 symptom surveillance.
"I think it's very nice that it's going back. Obviously it's risky but we got to do what we got to do for education," said senior Nick Crosbie.
"We feel that in-person is the best. I do have another child in private and we've seen them go back and work wonders," said parent Amy Kaplan.
Copeland notes that the reopening plans are subject to change at any moment should there be a resurgence of the virus in the area.
Lower Merion School District announces new plans for in-person instruction
