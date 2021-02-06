fatal crash

Child killed, several injured in Lower Saucon Township crash

By
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A child was killed and several people were injured in a crash in Northampton County, Pennsylvania.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday on southbound Route 33 near the on-ramp for eastbound I-78.

Investigators said two cars collided at the scene.

One child did not survive the crash.

At least three people were injured and taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northampton countyfatal crashchild killedcrash
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Crash leaves 2 dead in Deptford
Crash leaves 1 dead in South Jersey
Police investigate deadly crash in Gloucester County
Woman dead, 3 men appeared intoxicated in NE Philly crash: Police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning
Teen stabbed on SEPTA platform in Center City
Philadelphia police arrest man with gun who has 30 priors
Britt Reid, son of Andy Reid and asst. Chiefs coach, involved in multi-car crash
Man shot in head at Red Roof Inn in Newark: Police
6 rescued from Overbrook home during 'suspicious' fire
Police identify 2 suspects wanted in carjacking of 78-year-old woman
Show More
NFL writes to Biden offering all stadiums as vaccine sites
21 shots fired outside motorcycle clubhouse
Union tells Philly teachers not to go into buildings Monday
Residents prepare for second winter storm during Super Bowl weekend
Local venues plan for Super Bowl LV during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News