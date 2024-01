1 killed, 3 injured after fire in Lower Southampton Township

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person has died and three others were injured in an early morning house fire in Lower Southampton Township Wednesday.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. in the 800 block of Hilton Avenue in Bucks County.

When fire crews arrived, they attempted to rescue those inside.

Three of the victims suffered smoke inhalation.

There has been no word on what caused the fire.