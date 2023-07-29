Rain dampens Luke Combs concert in Philadelphia after fans spend all day in heat

Lightning, thunder, and rain dampened the mood at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia Friday night as fans were forced to clear the stands and take cover about halfway through the Luke Combs concert.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Lightning, thunder, and rain dampened the mood at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia Friday night as fans were forced to clear the stands and take cover about halfway through the Luke Combs concert.

Many left the stadium entirely, even after spending the whole day in the heat.

From bottled water to handheld fans to buckets of ice, thousands of people found a way to stay cool and hydrated for the performance.

Some even decided the fewer the clothes, the better, and took off their shirt.

"Lots of water and every now and again a beer," said Hawk Thompson from Reading. "It's a good time. Everyone is having fun."

Action News meteorologists said temperatures reached 94 degrees with a heat index value over 100 in Philadelphia.

Because of the excessive heat, Lincoln Financial Field allowed guests to bring in one unopened bottle of water.

"If I can find pockets of shade, I do," said Eileen Zul from Huntingdon Valley. "I also brought a little fan. Hot air, but it's some air."

There was also some love in the air.

"I proposed to my girlfriend, and now she's my fiancé," said Matthew Coakley.

"I'm just giggles and just happy and happy to be here," said his new fiancé Kelsey Tule.

These now fiancés agree life is better together, and so did a team of Barren Hill volunteer firefighters.

"We have some cool gear, we have some shade," said David Cox from Lafayette Hill. "But nonetheless, we're here and ready to party, and ready to have fun."

Fans proved the heat is no competition when it comes to a Luke Combs show.

"We love Luke Combs," Zul cheered before the show.

Fans will be back Saturday night cheering again for Luke Combs.

The K lot opens at noon. The show begins at 5:45 p.m.