Get into the holiday spirit at Philadelphia Zoo's LumiNature light show

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The holiday spirit is shining through the Philadelphia Zoo as the spectacular winter light show experience "LumiNature" prepares to open on Friday.

It features dazzling displays of lights and more!

6abc got a sneak preview of what you can expect this year.

LumiNature's Flutter Flair, you can experience over 40,000 butterflies.

The event runs 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Nov. 17, 2023 through Jan. 6, 2024.

For tickets, visit the Philadelphia Zoo website.