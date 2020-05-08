Cooking at Home: How to make Tokio Headhouse's Philly roll

She teaches sushi-making classes out of her Tokio Headhouse restaurant and she is sharing her Philly Roll recipe, one of her sushi creations that have become popular around the world.
A Philadelphia roll is a makizushi type of sushi generally made with smoked salmon and cream cheese. It can also include other ingredients such as cucumber, avocado, onion, and sesame seed.
Now, sushi fans can easily make it at home.
122-124 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
The name "Philly roll" incorporates smoked salmon lox and Philadelphia brand cream cheese, originating from the two ingredients' famous pairing on a sliced bagel. The creamy, smoky mix of flavors evened out with sushi rice all combine to create one of the most well-known American fusion rolls. Following is Madame Saito's famous recipe and Madame Saito with a finished Philadelphia roll, the signature sushi roll she created.
How to Make a Philly Roll
Ingredients
- 4 oz sushi rice prepared and seasoned
- 2 teaspoons toasted sesame seed
- Smoked salmon cut into square-shaped strips 1" x 1" x 7.5" long(same length as nori)
- Philadelphia cream cheese cut into smaller square strips .5" x .5" x 7.5" long
Recipe
- Cover makisu (bamboo sushi mat) in clear plastic wrap so the rice won't stick
- Cut nori (seaweed) in half to make it 4.5" x 7.5" long
- Place half-size nori shiny side down onto makisu and spread rice with even thickness to cover
- Flip the nori rice side down and place smoked salmon and cream cheese side by side in the center
- Using both hands, hold the ingredients inside the makisu and roll from the bottom up, making sure the salmon and cream cheese interior is completely covered by rice on the exterior
- Open the makisu and reshape if necessary in circle, square or triangle shape
- Roll rice exterior in toasted sesame seed
- Cut into 8 pieces of even thickness and serve