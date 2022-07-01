Artwork sought for display in Cause Village at the Made in America festival

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Calling all Philly artists! Made in America is looking for creators and students to be featured at this year's festival on Labor Day.Their artwork would be front and center at the event's entrance, displayed at their Cause Village.This will be the first time since 2019 that the art installation will be on show at Made in America because of the pandemic.Letters spelling out CAUSE VILLAGE stand 20 feet tall and will be decorated with pieces from locals across the city."It will be featured prominently as you enter and lead you to Cause Village, which is that footprint, that will lead you to over two dozen organizations that are local to Philadelphia," said Dania Diaz, Managing Director of Philanthropy, Roc Nation.Charities represent include those supporting social justice, voter registration, youth development and health and wellness. Diaz says this portion of the festival is just as important as the performances themselves."One of the things about this festival is celebrating not just music, but celebrating community and people's contributions, celebrating individuality. But also the power of the collective, and so art does that... art also brings people together," she said.Submissions are due next Wednesday, July 6 and the installation would go up Labor Day weekend along the Ben Franklin Parkway.For more information on how to submit visit MadeInAmericaFest.com/CauseVillageArtistshttps://madeinamericafest.com/causevillageartists