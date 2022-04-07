feel good

Bucks Co. mail carrier honored for saving life while on his route

Michael Till was delivering mail when he came across an unconscious man in the street.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mail carrier honored for saving life while on his route

WARMINSTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A mail carrier from Bucks County was honored for saving a life while on his route.

The U.S. Postal Service awarded Michael Till with the Postmaster General Hero Award during a ceremony in Warminster on Wednesday.



Till was delivering mail recently when he came across an unconscious man in the street.

He called 911.

Till put his cellphone on speaker as the dispatcher instructed him how to perform CPR.

After ten sets of chest compressions, the man began breathing again.

Till says the real reward is knowing he helped.

"Right place, right time," Till told Action News.

Till did have a chance to meet up with the man who had the scare. He has now recovered.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywarminster townshippostal servicemailmanfeel good
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Woman wins $10M after pushing wrong button on lottery machine
Jackknife abs - Today's Tip
Nonprofit gives 'breathing room' to families fighting cancer
Police, local organizations team up to gift bikes to Afghan refugees
TOP STORIES
Gunman found dead after Philly shootings injure SEPTA officer, 2 women
Illegal dumpers unloaded nearly 80,000 pounds of tires in Frankford
Man guilty of exploiting daughter's friends in college sex cult case
AccuWeather: Rainy, Windy Day
Senate poised to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
13-year-old dies days after West Philadelphia shooting
Woman wins $10M after pushing wrong button on lottery machine
Show More
SEPTA officer shot shielding Philly officer during Frankford barricade
Gunman's relative speaks out about shooting involving SEPTA officer
US: 2 posed as agents, gave gifts to Secret Service officers
Man, 60, dead after house fire in Upper Darby
Pa. State Police settle profiling, immigration suit
More TOP STORIES News