Bucks Co. mail carrier honored for saving life while on his route

WARMINSTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A mail carrier from Bucks County was honored for saving a life while on his route.The U.S. Postal Service awarded Michael Till with the Postmaster General Hero Award during a ceremony in Warminster on Wednesday.Till was delivering mail recently when he came across an unconscious man in the street.He called 911.Till put his cellphone on speaker as the dispatcher instructed him how to perform CPR.After ten sets of chest compressions, the man began breathing again.Till says the real reward is knowing he helped."Right place, right time," Till told Action News.Till did have a chance to meet up with the man who had the scare. He has now recovered.