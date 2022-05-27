New artificial intelligence technology detects strokes to cut time to treatment and save lives

BRYN MAWR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Stroke is no longer just a danger for seniors as more young adults are suffering them. Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is 52.
Now, Main Line Health has a new technology to help stop strokes faster, if they're recognized quickly.
Dominique Jones from Wynnefield just didn't feel right one morning in March.
"When I was taking my shower, I had a headache," she recalled. "Next thing I know, I fell out the shower and the water was still on. And I was on the floor."
Soon, instead of being at work, the 38-year-old Dominique was in an emergency department.
"My speech was slurred. My left side was completely numb," she said.
And the neurointervention team at Bryn Mawr Hospital was already preparing to get the clot from Dominique's brain, thanks to Viz.ai, a communications network with a brain of its own.
It gets to work as soon as CT scans and other tests are done.
"Those images are getting into Viz.ai within like five to ten seconds," says Dr. Sumeet Multani, a Neurointerventional Surgeon with Main Line Health.
Dr. Multani says Viz.ai recognizes blood clots. He sounds the alarm on his cell phone.
"Whenever we hear this, this means it's time to go," he said.
All the information he needs is at his fingertips, in CT scans, angiograms, and other test results. The entire team can see the same thing and the clarity is better than a desktop computer.
"I can zoom in and I can see there is a clot right there. And I can look at the other side just to make sure there's no other clots. You can identify how much brain has stroked out, how much can be saved," he said
Using a long catheter, Dr. Multani then goes into the brain to remove the clot and restore blood flow.
He says the Viz.ai system has cut the time to treatment by 50% to 60%.
"Every minute, you lose millions of cells in the brain," said Dr. Multani.
In July, Paoli Hospital will open its new cath lab like Bryn Mawr Hospital, complete with Viz.ai.
Because Dominique was aware of stroke from her grandmother's experience and because her family acted fast, she recovered and was home in three days.
"I can play with my son. He's so spoiled. He loves to be picked up, but I told him he's a little too heavy for mom right now." she said, smiling.
With more and more patients in their 30s and 40s, Dr. Multani says everyone should be able to spot a stroke.
For warning signs of a stroke, remember BE FAST:
B for balance or dizziness
E for eyes and blurred vision
F for facial drooping
A for arm weakness
S for speech
T for time to call 911.
