Sip, shop and support women owned businesses on the Main Line for a good cause

By and
NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Get ready to shop, sip and support female owned businesses - and it's all for a good cause.

Ladies Night Out on the Main Line is back and part of the proceeds benefit breast cancer research and care.

The event takes place on Wednesday, April 27th, but tickets are already on sale.

The once a year night shines a light on women owned retailers, plus other small businesses on along the city's western suburbs. This year there will also be a runway show and live music.

"It's important to support our local businesses as well as our communities because after COVID, they've had a lot less shopping. A lot of people are shopping online and participating within our communities puts dollars back into our local economy," said Marie Edwards, Associate Publisher for Main Line Today.

This idea is especially important as many businesses that managed to survive the pandemic continue to rebound from the last 2+ years.

It's something that's particularly personal for Tori Grimm, the owner of Co Chic Boutique in Ardmore.

"I think it's important to empathize women owned businesses because there's not that many around, there's not that many businesses existing after COVID, " said Grimm.

Ladies Night Out is happening Wednesday, April 27th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and tickets cost $40.

For tickets, CLICK HERE.
