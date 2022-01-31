Pa. boy battle cancer becomes police officer for a day

YORK COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Pennsylvania boy who is fighting cancer recently got the chance to fight crime and live out his dream thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.Landon Baer, 8, took his job very seriously as "Officer For the Day" with the York County, Pennsylvania Regional Police Department.The second-grader was diagnosed with stage 3 kidney cancer last year.His mom said Landon always wants to help other people, so he got fitted for his own police uniform and captured the criminals.Landon's dream come true was the 20,000th wish granted by Make-A-Wish Pennsylvania and West Virginia.