u.s. & world

Malala Yousafzai, Nobel laureate, human rights activist gets married to Asser Malik

By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Malala Yousafzai, Nobel laureate, human rights activist gets married to Asser Malik

Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Pakistani activist, has gotten married, she announced on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families," Yousafzai wrote in the caption.



"Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," she added.

Her husband is Asser Malik, an operations manager for the Pakistan Cricket Board from the city of Lahore.

Yousafzai, now 24, gained international recognition for her activism against the Taliban's efforts to stop girls from attending school.

When she was 15, she was shot in the head by a member of the Taliban and flown to England to receive treatment.

In 2014, she won the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17, becoming the youngest laureate of the prize.

Last year, she graduated from Oxford University with a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymarriageu.s. & worldhuman rightsweddingnobel peace prize
U.S. & WORLD
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News