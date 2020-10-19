Visiting Santa at Philadelphia area malls this year will look different

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7088871" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you grew up watching the holiday favorite "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," you'll soon have an opportunity to take home a part of movie history.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Santa Claus is still coming to town, but this year he will be behind a plexiglass protection shield when you visit him at the mall.PREIT announced Monday, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes have been made to the holiday celebration at its area malls which include Fashion District Philadelphia, Cherry Hill Mall, Moorestown Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Exton Square, and Willow Grove Park Mall.Santa and his reindeer will be arriving at Cherry Hill, Moorestown, and Exton Square on Nov. 6; Willow Grove Park on Nov. 7; Plymouth Meeting Mall on Nov. 12; and Fashion District Philadelphia on Dec. 4.The changes, PREIT says, are being made "in an effort to create touchless experiences and accommodate varying levels of visitor comfort."This year, visitors who want to take a picture with St. Nick will sit on a bench in front of him as he remains behind the plexiglass."Guests are able to interact with Santa through the shield and when it comes time for pictures, guests and Santa are permitted to remove their masks for a quick snap," PREIT says.Those who are camera shy can visit with Santa for free, no pictures needed, but reservations are still required.There will also be a virtual experience option. Guests can make a reservation for a 5-minute one-on-one Zoom call with Santa. They will be able to keep a recording of the conversation.In addition, every Monday through Dec. 14 is Family Pet Photo Day with Santa.Plus, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests can upgrade their experience: have a photo with Santa and storytime. The cost is $16.Reservations are required for all Santa and photo offerings.PREIT says pictures will be available in digital and print formats at Cherry Hill Mall, Moorestown Mall, Exton Square and Willow Grove Park, and will be available in digital download only at Fashion District Philadelphia and Plymouth Meeting Mall.