Some Malvern residents told to shelter in place due to police investigation

An investigation is underway near the 200 block of East First Avenue.
MALVERN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Some residents in Malvern, Pennsylvania are being told to shelter in place due to a police investigation.

It's happening on the 200 block of East First Avenue.

Residents in the four-block area are being told to stay inside due to what police are calling a "suspicious condition" at a home.

Chopper 6 was overhead as officers could be seen outside a home on the block.

No injuries have been reported.

