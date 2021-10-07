Some Malvern residents told to shelter in place due to police investigation

MALVERN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Some residents in Malvern, Pennsylvania are being told to shelter in place due to a police investigation.It's happening on the 200 block of East First Avenue.Residents in the four-block area are being told to stay inside due to what police are calling a "suspicious condition" at a home.Chopper 6 was overhead as officers could be seen outside a home on the block.No injuries have been reported.