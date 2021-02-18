standoff

Man accused of firing shot inside Delaware Co. Walmart turns himself in to police

By
DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware County, Pennsylvania say the man wanted in connection with an altercation and a shooting at a Walmart in Darby Township has turned himself in.

According to a Darby Township police Facebook post, 28-year-old Devante Dixon surrendered to authorities on Thursday morning.

"We are happy this came to a peaceful resolution," police said.

Police say the incident started around 8:30 a.m. Sunday at the Walmart on MacDade Boulevard in Darby Township after Dixon and an employee got into an argument.

The pair ended up in the vestibule area in the front of the store when police say the suspect fired one shot towards the employee.

The shot missed and no one was injured.

EMBED More News Videos

A shooting inside a Walmart led to a standoff situation in Darby, Delaware County. The suspect is still on the run, police say.



Police say after Dixon fled from Walmart he was involved in another incident in Upper Darby and is then believed to have come back to his home in the 400 block of Main Street in Darby Borough.

Multiple agencies responded, including officers in SWAT gear, surrounding his residence and blocking the street. But police believe Dixon was able to leave his home before officers arrived.

EMBED More News Videos

The Action Cam on the scene of a standoff in Darby, Pennsylvania.



Walmart previously released a statement saying they are cooperating with authorities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware countybarricaded manshootingwalmartstandoff
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STANDOFF
Police ID wanted man accused of firing shot inside Walmart
Terminally-ill doctor shot and killed physician during standoff
Camden man shoots himself in chest in 4-hour standoff: Police
New info on standoff that ended in officer-involved shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eagles agree to trade Wentz to Colts for 2 draft picks
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning, heaviest snow in the morning
All 1st, 2nd stimulus checks sent out, IRS says
Philly residents deal with another winter storm, snow emergency
How much snow has fallen so far in Philly area?
Some vehicle restrictions announced due to winter storm
Phillies 'in it to win it' as Spring Training opens in Clearwater
Show More
Snow emergencies in Philadelphia area
Send us your photos and videos of the snow!
8 shot near SEPTA station at Broad and Olney: Police
100,000 Pa. residents potentially impacted by vaccine mistake
16-year-old dead following drive-by shooting outside 7-Eleven
More TOP STORIES News