PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia.

Officers were called to the 4500 block of Bleigh Avenue Monday morning for a report of a man firing shots from inside a home.

Police say shell casings were spotted at that location.

A barricade situation was declared just after 11:15 a.m.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a number of police officers on the scene.

