Suspect in custody after daylong standoff with police in Egg Harbor Twp., New Jersey

Friday, April 19, 2024
EGG HARBOR TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A man is in custody after he was involved in a lengthy standoff with police in Egg Harbor Twp., New Jersey.

Police said Friday afternoon that Prentiss Blaylock was in custody and has been transported to the hospital for medical evaluation.

He will then be placed under arrest.

There was no immediate word as to what Blaylock was wanted for.

SWAT and law enforcement agencies from surrounding townships were focusing on a house on Ivins Avenue, near Reega Avenue.

Neighbors told Action News on Friday morning that police had been in a standoff there for more than 24 hours.

