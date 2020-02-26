Man ambushed inside inside Manayunk garage; over 30 shots fired, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an ambush shooting that left a man dead in Manayunk on Tuesday night.
It happened on the 300 block of DuPont Street around 8:15 p.m.
Police tell Action News the male victim was shot multiple times inside a vehicle parked in the garage.
"That garage was completely filled with thick smoke. When the fire department finally cleared the smoke, that's when they realized that there was a body inside of a Hyundai SUV," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.
Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Small says over 30 shots were fired from what they believe to be a semi-automatic weapon.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
