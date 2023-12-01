2 men arrested, charged after stealing car with 1-year-old inside in Delaware: Police

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two men have been arrested and charged after police say they stole a car with a 1-year-old child in the backseat in New Castle County, Delaware on Wednesday night.

According to police, 42-year-old Randy Purnell, of New Castle, and 35-year-old Aaron Douglas, of Laurel, are charged with kidnapping, theft of a motor vehicle and other crimes.

42-year-old Randy Purnell of New Castle (left) and 35-year-old Aaron Douglas of Laurel (right)

Police in Delaware were initially called for reports of a stolen Nissan Altima around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at a 7-Eleven located on South Gerald Drive in Newark.

Officers say the Altima had been left running when a man dressed in a gray hoodie, black jacket, and camo pants got out of a dark-colored Nissan Kicks, jumped in the driver's seat of the Altima, and drove away with the child in the back.

Around 7:30 p.m., Philadelphia police were notified that a 1-year-old girl was handed to strangers outside a Fine Wine and Good Spirits store on the 2700 block of North American Street near Lehigh Avenue in Philadelphia.

Officers then brought the girl to St. Christopher's to make sure she was okay.

The Nissan Kicks was located by Philadelphia police and was occupied by Douglas and Purnell.

Stolen vehicle pictured on the left, registration: 562644. Second suspect vehicle pictured on the right

The suspects were taken into custody on unrelated arrest warrants, police said.

Investigators later located the stolen Nissan Altima in Kensington.

Both suspects are currently being held in Pennsylvania pending extradition back to Delaware.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 302-395-8129.