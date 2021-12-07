crime

Man assaulted by teens during attempted robbery at Philadelphia's Fashion District

The incident began when the man entered a bathroom. When the victim said he did not have any money, the teens began punching him.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 70-year-old man was approached then assaulted by three teens inside Philadelphia's Fashion District, police said. Authorities said one of the suspects had a gun.

The incident began on Thursday at about 1:25 p.m. when police said the victim entered a bathroom on the ground level of the mall and was approached by three teens. One of the suspects had a gun, but when the victim said he did not have any money, the suspects began punching him.

The three suspects were last seen heading out of the mall on Filbert Street toward 9th Street.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or 911.
