Man electrocuted, killed on Philadelphia golf course while trying to steal wiring: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was electrocuted and died on Saturday after authorities say he attempted to steal from a West Philadelphia golf course.

Officers were called to the scene on the 7900 block of City Avenue around 4:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, police say the 28-year-old was found unresponsive near an electrical box.

He was rushed to Lankenau Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say they found a pair of pliers nearby and believe the man may have been trying to steal the wiring when he was electrocuted.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.