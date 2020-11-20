caught on video

Video: Woman pushed in front of NYC subway, miraculously survives

The horrifying crime was caught on surveillance video.
NEW YORK CITY -- A woman is lucky to be alive after she was pushed onto the subway tracks in Manhattan Thursday morning, and the horrifying crime was caught on surveillance video.

The 24-year-old suspect, who is said to be emotionally disturbed, can be seen watching and waiting for the train to arrive before he pushes the innocent victim.

"The whole incident is captured on surveillance video," NYPD Transit Chief Kathleen O'Reilly said. "It's very disturbing. We see him waiting, calculating for the train to approach the station. And at the opportune moment, he pushed the victim to the tracks."

Amazingly, the woman in her 40s managed to roll over, and the train made minimal contact with her. Officials say no words were exchanged between the two.

"She fell, fortunately for her, between the roll bed and the rails," O'Reilly said. "Through the grace of God, sustained minor injuries."

