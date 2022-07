PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was fatally shot in the head early Friday morning in Philadelphia's Frankford section, according to police.The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. in the 1800 block of Filmore Street.Police said the shooter fired two rounds, killing the 27-year-old victim.Investigators are now seeing if surveillance cameras picked up clues to what the shooter looked like.Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting is asked to call police.