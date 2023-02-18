Man shot 20 times at Chinese restaurant in Southwest Philadelphia

Raw video: According to police, a 39-year-old man was shot 20 times at a corner store on Friday evening.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot 20 times on Friday evening in Southwest Philadelphia.

According to police, a 39-year-old man was shot at a Chinese restaurant on the 5100 block of Hadfield Street at about 6:10 p.m.

"One entered the store the other shooter remained outside the door," said Capt. Anthony J. Mirabella Jr.

When police arrived they found the victim lying on the ground and the front door almost entirely shattered into pieces.

"The victim was shot numerous times and numerous spent shell casings have been found in the area of the store," Mirabella said.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made, but police said two men ran from the scene.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker