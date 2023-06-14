WATCH LIVE

Man sitting on steps of Philadelphia elementary school shot multiple times

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, June 14, 2023 9:15AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A gunman shot a 26-year-old man while he was sitting on the front steps of a North Philadelphia elementary school, police say.

It happened at the Julia De Burgos Elementary School at 4th Street and Lehigh Avenue just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators tell Action News the victim and the gunman were arguing and that escalated into gunfire.

The 26-year-old victim was shot four times. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the gunman was last seen running across Lehigh Avenue into a park.

Authorities say they will be looking at surveillance cameras in the area.

