3 cars torched in New Jersey after manhole explosion; 1 police officer injured

The officer was struck by a vehicle that was trying to escape the blaze.

EST ORANGE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three cars were torched when a manhole exploded in New Jersey on Friday.

One of those cars was parked over the manhole when the blast happened in East Orange, officials say.

The heat from the flames caused the tires on the vehicles to explode.

One police officer had a minor injury, officials say.

The officer was struck by a vehicle that was trying to escape the blaze.