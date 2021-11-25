Video captures electric car burst into flames while charging outside Montco home

MAPLE GLEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania were able to keep an electric car inferno from spreading to a home on Tuesday night.
Viewer video showed the flames shooting from a Tesla that was parked on the 1500 block of Temple Drive in Maple Glen.
Officials say the vehicle was charging when it burst into flames.
A garage was damaged, but nobody was hurt.
The fire remains under investigation.
