Video captures electric car burst into flames while charging outside Montco home

The fire happened on the 1500 block of Temple Drive in Maple Glen.
MAPLE GLEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania were able to keep an electric car inferno from spreading to a home on Tuesday night.

Viewer video showed the flames shooting from a Tesla that was parked on the 1500 block of Temple Drive in Maple Glen.

Officials say the vehicle was charging when it burst into flames.

A garage was damaged, but nobody was hurt.

The fire remains under investigation.

