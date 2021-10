MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Burlington County say a man was hit by a car after leaving a Wawa.The incident occurred on Route 38 and Lenola Road in Maple Shade.Police say the man was attempting to cross Route 38 in front of the store when he was hit by a car.The victim was trapped underneath the car before he was taken to Cooper University Medical Center where he's listed in critical condition.Police have not said if charges will be filed against the driver.