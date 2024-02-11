Rally held for man killed during police-involved shooting in Philadelphia corner store

During Saturday's event, demonstrators rallied for an end to the violence.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A march and rally were held in North Philadelphia on Saturday for a man who was killed back in January during a police-involved shooting.

Alexander Spencer, 28, was killed during a shooting inside Jennifer Tavern on the corner of N. Mascher and W. Cambria streets.

Spencer was shot and killed during a scuffle with police. During that scuffle, officials say Spencer fired a shot, hitting one of the officers in the leg.

Surveillance video of the deadly encounter was released last week.

In the video, one of the officers walks into the store, asking if anyone has a gun and checking waistbands.

The officer then gets to Spencer and signals to his partner that he is armed.

The two officers and Spencer are seen in a short scuffle on the ground before you hear a shot and see blood coming from the leg of an officer. Police believe Spencer fired that initial shot.

Seconds later, an officer fires at Spencer, killing him, before radioing for backup.

One of the two officers involved in this incident was injured during the scuffle.

During Saturday's event, demonstrators rallied for an end to the violence.

The shooting remains under investigation.