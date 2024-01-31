Mother of man killed in Philadelphia police shooting search for answers after new video released

Alexander Spencer's mother is searching for answers after his death.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New surveillance video was released on Tuesday from last week's deadly police-involved shooting that injured an officer and left a man dead in North Philadelphia.

The mother of the man who died, 28-year-old Alexander Spencer, says she viewed the video Monday with police and officials from the district attorney's office.

Now, she is asking for answers.

WATCH: Full surveillance video of deadly Philadelphia police-involved shooting

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED

Police release new surveillance video from Friday's deadly police-involved shooting that left an officer injured and one man dead.

The shooting happened on January 26 inside Jennifer Tavern on the corner of N. Mascher and W. Cambria streets.

Spencer was shot and killed during a scuffle with police. During that scuffle, officials say Spencer fired a shot, hitting one of the officers in the leg.

The injured officer's partner then returned fire, according to police.

The officer who fired the shot has been identified as 33-year-old Ofc. Raheem Hall of the 24th Police District. He is a 6-year veteran of the force.

"They're supposed to be protecting the neighborhood and they have to protect themselves. But sometimes things don't go right and that did not look right," noted Spencer's mother, Yvette Spencer after watching the video.

Investigators say officers were on routine patrol in the area while also keeping an eye out for a person wanted in a recent non-fatal shooting.

In the newly released video, one of the officers walks into the store, asking if anyone has a gun and checking waistbands.

The officer then gets to Spencer and signals to his partner that he is armed.

"When did stop and frisk come into play?" questioned Yvette.

The two officers and Spencer are seen in a short scuffle on the ground before you hear a shot and see blood coming from the leg of an officer. Police believe Spencer fired that initial shot.

Officials also point out that at the time of the initial gunshot, both officers' guns are holstered.

Seconds later, Hall fires at Spencer, killing him, before radioing for backup.

The injured officer, who was crouching, suffered four wounds when he was shot by a single bullet, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said.

He may have tried to fire back, but could not, he said.

While officials did release surveillance video from inside the store, Bethel said the officers did not activate their body cameras, which were knocked off their clothing during the struggle.

A social media video circulating online is now part of the investigation.

In the video, Spencer can be seen on the ground with officers on top of him moments before two gunshots are heard. The wounded officer's partner can then be seen calling for help over the radio.

New video from the night of the shooting is being used in the investigation that left a man dead and an officer injured.

Police are also still searching for a man identified as 42-year-old Jose Quinones-Mendez, who they say stole Spencer's gun after the shooting.

Quinones-Mendez is considered armed and dangerous. The Philadelphia FOP Lodge #5 is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to his arrest.

Philadelphia police identify man sought for taking gun from scene of officer shooting

The officer who was wounded was released from Temple University Hospital on Monday. The department has not yet released his name.

Meanwhile, Yvette is planning a funeral for Spencer.

"As a person he was our child, he was a young man learning how to take care of his children," she told Action News.

Yvette said Spencer leaves behind two young children.

Action News has reached out to the police department to answer lingering questions, such as what happened in the store before the shooting, whether the "stop and frisk" was justified, and if the officer's actions before the shooting followed protocol. We have not yet heard back.