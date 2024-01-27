Police officer shot in North Philadelphia; 1 person in custody: Sources

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a police officer was shot in the leg in North Philadelphia on Friday night, Action News has learned.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. near the 2800 block of North Mascher Street.

Sources say the officer is being treated at Temple University Hospital. The officer's condition was not immediately known.

One person was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Further details on what led up to the gunfire have not been released.

