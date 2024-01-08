WATCH LIVE

2 injured in crash during police chase in Marcus Hook, Pa.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, January 8, 2024 10:51PM
MARCUS HOOK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the driver was allegedly fleeing police at the time of the crash.

It happened just after 12 p.m. near 10th and Market Streets.

State police had been pursuing the car when the driver lost control.

The driver had to be extricated from the wreckage. Another person was also injured.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the injuries or why police were chasing the vehicle.

