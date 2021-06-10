wawa

Wawa Delco: Fans line at Upper Darby store for 'Mare of Easttown Day,' new cheesesteak

By Brock Koller
EMBED <>More Videos

Wawa celebrates Delco opening with 'Mare of Easttown Day'

UPPER DARBY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There was a celebration Thursday in Upper Darby for four things: a new Wawa, a spicy cheesesteak, a hit TV show and Delaware County itself.

Wawa officials held a "Mare of Easttown Day" event as the company opened its newest store.

The opening festivities were in collaboration with the HBO series starring Kate Winslet that put a spotlight on Delco.

RELATED: 'Mare of Easttown' creator talks local connection, thoughts on second season
1
At the conference finals! Tag your photos on Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus or Instagram using #DubsOn7.

At the conference finals! Tag your photos on Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus or Instagram using #DubsOn7.

Photo submitted to KGO-TV by Carrie P/Instagram



The show was written and created by a Berwyn native and Villanova University graduate Brad Ingelsby.

During the ceremony, the real-life source of inspiration for Winslet's detective role, Detective Christine Bleiler, helped create Wawa's newest specialty menu item - "Mare of Easstown Spicy Cheesesteak."

There was a long line as doors opened to the Upper Darby Wawa. The lucky first guests each received a limited edition 'Wawa Delco' T-shirt.

The very first customer in line even had her first bite of the spicy cheesesteak, saying "That's so good I can't stop eating it."

She added it was not too hot, in case you are thinking about getting one.



Wawa also presented a $10,000 check to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia during the morning event.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkupper darby townshipcheesesteakwawahbo
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WAWA
Shooting leaves one dead outside of a South Philly Wawa
Philly's plastic bag ban takes effect today: What you should know
Arrest warrant issued in shooting at Montco Wawa
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Philly Wawa
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News