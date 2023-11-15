Delaware man charged after police chase ends with Rt. 100 crash that left 5 injured

Five people were injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Chester County on Monday night.

UWCHLAN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police have filed criminal charges against a man involved in a serious crash that happened on Route 100 Monday in Uwchlan Township, Pennsylvania.

They also expect to file charges soon against four other suspected accomplices.

Authorities said they were chasing Marlen Cisney, of Wilmington, Delaware, who was driving a stolen SUV.

They used OnStar to track the vehicle.

West Whiteland police tried pulling Cisney over but he kept going down Route 30.

Police say OnStar disabled the SUV so Cisney jumped into a trailing car, a blue Kia Optima, with his four accomplices inside.

The Kia eventually turned onto Route 100 and crashed into a tractor-trailer near the intersection of Pottstown Pike and Gordon Drive.

Rescue crews had to extricate the occupants of the Kia, who were pinned inside the car. Video from the Action Cam showed the front of the car was smashed in and the roof was peeled back.

All five occupants were injured and hospitalized.

Cisney was released from the hospital Tuesday morning and was immediately taken to prison.

The four other suspects are still hospitalized and will be charged at a later date.